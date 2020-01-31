Jacksonville man gets 6 years for child porn possession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old Jacksonville man will serve six years in prison after he was convicted by a federal jury of possessing videos and images depicting sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Jason Ryan Fain was also sentenced to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender.

On Jan. 9, 2017, an officer was called to a residence where Fain lived and recovered a USB thumb drive that allegedly belonged to him and was believed to contain child pornography, according to the complaint.

DOJ officials said the thumb drive contained 3,614 images and seven videos that depicted child porn, including “selfie” -type photos that depicted Fain.

Fain was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017, and during an interview that followed, Fain admitted the thumb drive belonged to him and that it contained hundreds of pornographic pictures of children that he got from the internet, officers said.

A forensic analysis confirmed the drive accessed a file-sharing network on the internet and at least one document in Fain’s name advocating for the legalization of child porn possession, the DOJ said.