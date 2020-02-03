Super Bowl LIV ride-share fares surge to $335

Kansas City’s offense wasn’t the only thing surging late Sunday night.

Chiefs’ fans who stuck it out through the first three miserable quarters of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium were rewarded with an unforgettable fourth-quarter comeback victory. But their celebration might have fizzled once they found out how much a ride-share back to their hotels would set them back.

An 18-mile UberX trip from Miami Gardens to South Beach that cost about $92 at 11 p.m. almost doubled to $181 less than a half-hour later, according to the Miami Herald. Oof! If that price tag sounds a little bit steep, then the $335 fare for an UberXL might seem more than a tad absurd.

As if the prices weren’t bad enough, fans who were willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for a ride-share in some cases had to wait hours to get picked up because of traffic congestion and confusion about where they were supposed to queue up, the Herald reported.

Surge pricing, of course, is nothing new. But the delays caused enough headaches for drivers and riders alike that Uber felt compelled to issue a statement:

“Leading up to the game, we worked with law enforcement and event organizers to make ridesharing as accessible as possible for attendees. Due to limited road access and spatial constraints, drivers were not able to access the designated rideshare lot. As a result, contingency measures were taken to reduce congestion, by dispersing riders and drivers to additional pickup points in the surrounding area.”

Then again, the Chiefs’ faithful waited 50 years for this Super Bowl, so what’s an extra couple hours waiting for a ride back to the hotel? Besides, anyone who can justify paying in the neighborhood of $5,000 for a ticket to the big game can likely afford surge pricing.