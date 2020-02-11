Is the Broom Challenge real?

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Viral social media challenge hit the internet Monday sweeping the internet away.

According to majority of social media post, a false statement, from NASA states that due to a gravitational pull on Earth the broom will stand on it’s own and only on this day.

I can't believe this. People are tweeting that the gravitational pull today is allowing brooms to stand up on their own. Is this thing real or have we collectively a society never tried standing a broom up#broom #nasa #what #physics #science #sciencetwitter #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/lDkF46Fxpm — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) February 11, 2020

Other users found out that their broom cannot stand on it’s own at all.

Can you stand your broom on it’s own?

Yes you can, any day of the year, with a few adjustment of the bristles of the broom and it will stand.

Weather true or false, persons on the internet is having a fun time posting, sharing and doing this challenge, and with any other viral challenge the broom challenge will sweep away.