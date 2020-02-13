Man convicted of DUI manslaughter in deadly crash

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A 21-year-old who was behind the wheel of an SUV involved in a deadly head-on crash in December 2018 was convicted of DUI manslaughter, according to court records.

A Florida Highway Patrol report shows Layton Mizell collided head on with a vehicle driven by Patricia Trantham, 58, killing her.

The crash was at the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Bell Lane, troopers said. Mizell’s SUV moved into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with Trantham’s vehicle.

Trantham died at the scene, troopers said. Mizell was taken to the hospital for treatment.