Silver Alert issued for missing man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville police are looking for Alvin Jonte. He was last seen around 11 a.m. when he went to go run a short errand. He did not return home.

His credit card was used at the Circle K on Waldo Road at 4:20 p.m.

Police believe Jonte is driving a 1995 green Chevrolet sidestep pickup with a Florida tag that reads Y88KLK. This vehicle was called in as a reckless driver in Taylor County around 8:00 p.m.

It’s possible that Jonte is traveling in the North Florida, South Georgia area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.