4 finalists named for Flagler County superintendent

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Four finalists have been selected to replace retiring Flagler County Schools Superintendent James Tager.

The Flagler County School Board on Tuesday morning chose Vernon Orndorff, Dr. Earl Johnson, Cathy Mittelstadt, and Dr. Janet S. Womack as finalists to be interviewed for the top educator position in the county.

Their resumes can be found in the “Superintendent Search” section of the Flagler Schools website.

The four candidates have been notified and are expected to interview next week.

The basic schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 5

The candidates will be interviewed by the full School Board. This is open to the public. While one candidate is interviewing, the others will tour Flagler County and a number of school campuses and facilities. This is between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., all four of our finalists will attend a Community Meet and Greet, to be held at the Buddy Taylor Middle School Cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast. That two-hour event will give the public a chance to meet and speak with the candidates.

Friday, March 6

The finalists will meet with each School Board member in a one-on-one setting. This is not open to the public.

Tuesday, March 10

The School Board will convene a Special Meeting at 1 p.m. in Training Room 3 of the Government Services Building in Bunnell. The Board will discuss the candidates and make their final selection of the next superintendent.

Contract negotiations will then begin, with the Board expected to approve a contract with the new Superintendent candidate at its March 17 regularly scheduled business meeting held at 6 p.m. inside the Board Chambers at the Government Services Building in Bunnell.

The projected start date for the new superintendent is Monday, June 1.