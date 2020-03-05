Man wanted on 3 counts of DUI manslauger spotted in St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of causing a crash that killed three people 17 years ago is still on the run and was reported to have been recently spotted in St. Augustine -- again.

One of Florida Highway Patrol’s most wanted, Eric Riters, 45, was seen in recent months in the area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. He was also seen last spring near the St. Augustine Library.

It’s unclear why he appears to be in the St. Augustine area. Deputies released sketches of Riters showing how he’s possibly aged over the past 18 years.

Riters is wanted for three counts of DUI manslaughter for a 2002 crash in which his speeding vehicle struck a stopped car in Orlando. Troopers said Riters was intoxicated while driving 97 in a 45 mph zone. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle he struck died.

Both the FHP and a US Marshal Fugitive Task Force are actively searching for Riters. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call email FHP at intelligence@flhsmv.gov. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.