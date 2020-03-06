The original inspiration for ‘Rosie the Riveter’ dies at age 95

“Rosie the Riveter” namesake Rosalind P. Walter, who was one of millions of women to assume the traditionally-male job of driving rivets into fighter planes during World War II, has died.

She was 95. Walter died at her home in Manhattan.

During World War II, she also inspired the creation of “Rosie the Riveter,” a song about civilian women employed in the war industry which was penned by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb and popularized by Kay Kyser and The Four Vagabonds.