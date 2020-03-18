Working from home? Don’t let your guard down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people are working from home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, the Federal Trade Commission wants to make sure you take steps to protect yourself online.

Teleworking brings new and unusual challenges such as juggling work while the kids are home and learning new conferencing software on the fly. So, security might be the last thing on your mind.

But while you’re adjusting to your new setup, review the following advice from the FTC on how to best protect your devices and data: