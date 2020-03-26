Jacksonville mayor to employers & employees: ‘Get together and figure this out’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry once again reminded businesses of his order for employers to allow employees to work from home if possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said many businesses have done this, but he also said that his office has received more than 50 complaints.

“Employer and employee: Please get together and figure this out,” Curry said. “Government doesn’t want to come in and tell you what to do and how to do it. The executive order was to send a message that we want people in their homes working if they can be.”

Curry said he realizes there are some businesses whose employees cannot work from, such as those who work in warehouses. He’s reminding those people to practice social distancing, and of course, wash their hands.

“If you manufacturer things in a plant, you can’t do that job at home,” Curry said. “Just practice the efforts we’ve talked about to keep you safe.”

During the news conference, News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott asked if there was a website for people to check their test results after being tested for COVID-19. Fire Chief Keith Powers revealed the spot for people to go check online.