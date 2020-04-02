Social Security recipients will automatically receive stimulus pay

The Treasury Department, clearing up confusion, said Wednesday that Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return in order to receive the economic stimulus payments the government is preparing to send out.

It was unclear in earlier guidance whether Social Security recipients who don't normally need to file taxes would have to in order to receive the money. But, those beneficiaries will automatically receive the money, and the IRS will use the information that the Social Security Administration has on file.

"Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The change came after lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday urging Treasury to send the payments automatically to Social Security recipients. The law gives the IRS the power to do so.

Those who do not receive their Social Security benefits via direct deposit will be sent a paper check.