Coast Guard rescues Nassau County boaters from Cumberland Island

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. – Three boaters reported as overdue when they didn’t return from fishing Thursday night were rescued early Friday morning on Cumberland Island, according to the Coast Guard.

The boaters left in an 18-foot white vessel at 8 a.m. Thursday and were scheduled to return to the Fernandina boat ramp by 7 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received word from Nassau County dispatch of the overdue boaters and rescue units were dispatched to find them.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew, an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, and a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit all searched for the boaters.

The Mayport crew found them at 1:36 a.m. on Cumberland Island, where they ended up after their vessel sank in bad weather.

The boaters were taken to the Fernandina boat ramp where EMS was waiting. They had no reported injuries.