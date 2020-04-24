DeSantis envisions COVID-19 testing at pharmacies, even workplaces

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force presents its recommendations after 20 hours of meeting this week discussing how to about restarting the state’s economy, the governor said he has no date for reopening the state, but it will be done “in a safe and methodical way.”

DeSantis is encouraged that additional testing will help to safely reopen Florida when that time comes.

DeSantis noted that only 9.5% of more than 320,000 Floridians tested for COVID-19 in just over six weeks, with more than 21,000 tests performed on Thursday. He wants to tests residents and staff inside adult living facilities, allow pharmacists to begin administering the swab tests along with doctors and nurses, and eventually roll out rapid tests that employers could use on-site.

News4Jax spoke with a pharmacist at North Beach Pharmacy in Jacksonville Beach who said the governor’s announcement was great news but also something many pharmacists will have to consider because there would be a lot of preparation involved.

““I was surprised by it. But I think it was really only a matter of time until it happened. Pharmacies have always been the available healthcare facility,” said pharmacist Michael Hauser.

Of course, if any pharmacy decides this is what they want to do, they will definitely have to prepare for it. COVID-19 testing is not as simple as one may think when you have to consider the safety of not only other customers but also pharmacy employees by making sure they have enough personal protection equipment.

“There’s a big difference between having enough PPE for your employees when they have minimal patient contact as pharmacies are now where you could use a mask for a whole week potentially, as compared to needing a new mask every day,” Hauser said.

Hauser says pharmacies that decide to take on this task will also have to consider if employees will need to wear shields to cover their eyes. The pharmacies will also have to alter their cleaning practices to keep up with the number of people who come in to get tested. Right now, it’s unclear if pharmacies would administer the swab testing in the mouth or nose or the blood test by pricking the finger.

DeSantis again asserted that the state had “flattened the curve” on the global outbreak, noting that reality is far different from the scenario predicted by some models weeks ago.

Speaking about the unemployment system that was overwhelmed by the surge of applications, DeSantis called the Department of Economic Opportunity’s online compensation system “a clunker, designed to fail.”

Since March 15, Florida has received claims from more than 700,000 people. As of Thursday, fewer than one in three claims had been processed. At Friday’s news briefing, DeSantis thanked the around-the-clock work of staff and engineers that managed to get 200,000 payments generated by the system in recent weeks.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force sessions, conducted via telephone conference calls each day this week, were generally sparse on specifics but generous with platitudes meant to boost public confidence in any decision to lift “safer-at-home” orders, reopen business and return normalcy to daily life.

The head of the agency that licenses Florida businesses said many rural counties are ready to have their businesses back open, even if the state’s larger cities weren’t in a position to do that.

“These rural counties are different from large cities. Some of them are ready to reopen,” said Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, during a presentation on small businesses.