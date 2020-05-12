If you need assistance paying your mortgage or rent, there’s help available

If you’re concerned about how to pay your mortgage or rent amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s mortgage and housing assistance available.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are working together to help homeowners and renters during the pandemic.

On the CFPB website, you can find more information on what to do now, and what your options are for mortgage and rent relief.