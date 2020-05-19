FDLE: Criminal probe not warranted for ex-Flagler County tourism director

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified Flagler County early Tuesday that there “is no evidence of conduct which would warrant a criminal investigation” against former Tourism Director Matt Dunn, who was under scrutiny after he was accused of misappropriating funds last year.

Dunn, who held the post for five years, was suspended with pay in April when the allegations of public corruption were made and then was fired after the FDLE began its investigation in October.

Flagler County has received a three-page letter summarizing the agency’s review of the complaint and allegations that Dunn -- through his business the Dunn Agency and personal associations going back to college -- benefitted personally from his job with Flagler County.

“As guardians of taxpayers money, we are glad this isn’t so,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron, who received the notification letter by email Tuesday morning. “We are very happy for our former director Matt Dunn that he will no longer have to live under this cloud.”

Last year, county officials said that an internal review conducted by the county found enough evidence to warrant Dunn’s suspension and his office was sealed to preserve potential evidence and all of his electronic devices were confiscated.

FlaglerLive said the investigation began when county Commissioner Donald O'Brian was approached by a whistleblower, who turned over the information to the administration.

“I would characterize it more as cutting corners and not following policies and procedures. I didn’t see anything that was outright embezzlement if you will,” O’Brien told FlaglerLive.

O’Brien said the tourism office itself was not in financial jeopardy.

Dunn, 44, was hired in January 2014 to oversee the tourism office when it was a part of the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce. A year later, the tourism office was made a county office.

The tourism office handles nearly $3 million in annual revenue that is generated by a 5% surtax on hotels, motels and other short-term rentals in the county.