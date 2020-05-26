A 13-year-old just graduated with 4 associate’s degrees

LA MIRADA, Calif. – Graduating from college is a big deal, but it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico.

At 13 years old, Rico is the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

Rico now has four associate’s degrees under his belt.

He’s not stopping there -- he’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a B.S. in history.

Rico says he’s taking his time figuring out what he wants to do with all of the degrees.

“Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything. I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do," said Rico.

Rico started college when he was 11 years old, earning those four degrees in just two years.

When he’s not studying, Jack is like other kids his age -- he loves to play video games.