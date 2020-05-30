Hurricane sales tax holiday runs through Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we approach the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane season, now is a great time to prepare in case a storm threatens Florida in 2020.

Friday was the first day of the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which goes through Thursday. Certain materials are being sold tax free throughout the holiday, including batteries, generators, radios and other supplies. Click here for a full list.

“We want people to plan, have a plan for their family, prepare and hopefully, we get spared having major storms hit the state of Florida, but as we know, going through this every year, you’ve got to be prepared for the storms to come,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday during a news conference. “Let’s prepare for the worst but hope for the best when it comes for hurricane season.”

While forecasters are predicting an overly active hurricane season, now is the time to prepare and take advantage of the sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness items.