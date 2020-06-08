JaxBest: Vote for the spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June marks the second year of JaxBest, a campaign that helps showcase the spots that make our city one of a kind -- powered by your vote!

Throughout the past 12 months, you’ve been voting and we’ve been tracking the the people and places that you say make Jacksonville shine. Here’s a look at your selections from the first year.

LINK: JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

As we hit the reboot button, here are the categories we need you to vote on:

Animal encounter | Brewery | Coffee | Dog park | Fishing charter | Golf course | Public art | Surf spot | Trail | Water sports rentals

You can vote once per day from June 6 through June 21. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.

Please note that we are only looking for locally owned businesses in the Jacksonville area. We will reject write-in submissions that lack enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced on June 29!