Florida agriculture commissioner to speak at Democratic National Convention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, will get a national audience during the Democratic National Convention.

Fried will be part of 17 “rising stars” who will speak Tuesday, when the party’s theme during the four-night virtual event is “Leadership Matters.”

Recently acknowledging she has an eye on Florida’s 2022 gubernatorial race, Fried noted in a fundraising email on Sunday that she will be part of the convention.

“I am extremely honored to be included on the virtual stage for a segment with The Rising Stars of the Democratic Party,” Fried said in an email from her political committee Florida Consumers First.