73ºF

News

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden holds one of two events in Philadelphia

Tags: Live

Joe Biden is holding one of two events Sunday in Philadelphia.

He first delivers remarks at a “Souls to the Polls” event at 3 p.m. He then holds a drive-in event at 5:15 p.m.

Press the play button above to watch the “Souls to the Polls” event live.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.