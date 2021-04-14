News

How not to spend that big government check

Lena Pringle
, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Consumer
Morning Show
Most advisors would suggest not cashing that check and spending the money right away, but plan for how it can help improve your financial picture. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So you got a big tax refund or perhaps a few thousand dollars in a stimulus check? How do you make that money work for you?

Rather than rush out and buy a big-ticket item, accountant Janae Pollard suggests you stretch these dollars by opening a savings account to create an emergency fund, pay down your debt or investing the money.

“Understanding when is a good time and a perfect time to spend money so that it can become a return to your personal household,” Pollard said. “The goal of financial literacy is really financial freedom.”

According to a recent study, 17% of students were required to take at least one semester of personal finance in high school yet only a quarter of millennials demonstrate basic financial literacy.

Statistics show the average American adult lost almost $1,700 due to a lack of financial understanding in 2020. Altogether, that totaled to nearly $415 billion was lost last year.

Pollard says overspending and not having a budget are the biggest mistakes people make when managing their finances.

Pollard regularly posts helpful tips on her Instragam page that can help with financial planning.

