From left to right, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-2 mission launch, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second operational mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Kimbrough, McArthur, Pesquet, and Hoshide are scheduled to launch at 6:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

They have to have nerves of steel, technical prowess and be skilled superhumans who have a passion for space. Why? Because NASA is looking for the next generation of astronauts.

Ultimately, they will circle the earth on the International Space Station, be onboard NASA’s Orion Spacecraft, the Boeing CST-100 Starliner or the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

A record-breaking 18,300 people applied for a scant 14 spots -- maybe fewer -- to be in NASA’s next astronaut class. The previous record was set in 1978. Back then, it was 8,000 applicants.

The training process will take about two years. It includes training on spacecraft systems, honing spacewalking skills and teamwork and learning the Russian language among other things.

Over the next 18 months, NASA’s astronaut selection board will narrow the list of applicants down. Those who make the cut will interview at Johnson Space Center in Houston

Ultimately, NASA will select a final set of eight to 14 astronaut candidates to begin training.