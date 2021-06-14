Immunity passports: Your questions answered

New York is using the "Excelsior Pass" app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. (NY Governor's Press Office, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re one of the more than 141 million Americans that are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, you probably have a lot of questions. What does this mean? How do I prove it? And when will things go back to normal?

Many businesses and state governments are already planning for a fully vaccinated future. Some are considering the use of so-called vaccine passports to prove someone’s status. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited such passports for access to businesses or travel despite pressure from the state’s $8.1 billion cruise industry and criticism that the ban violates its property rights. That fight last landed the two sides in court.

You’ve had your COVID-19 vaccine(s). Now what?

You’ll want to be extra careful with your vaccine card. Take a picture of it, scan it, email it to yourself, and keep the original in a safe place.

But don’t laminate it. Experts say this makes it impossible to update it for second doses and future booster shots. If you have to laminate something, laminate a copy.

While private companies are already making apps to approve immunity, the government has not issued nor required such digital passports. However, the better business bureau reports that scammers have been creating fraudulent digital passports. The CDC vaccination cards are the only official records.

If you lose your little card, your state health department is keeping track of immunization records. If you need a replacement, they’ll have a record of it.

