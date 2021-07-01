Here are the worst & best times to hit the road for 4th of July weekend

AAA predicts nearly 44 million Americans, including 2.4 million Floridians, will hit the roads this Fourth of July weekend.

According to INRIX and the auto club group, drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday midday.

“Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday midday,” Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst said in a news release.

Worst and best times to travel

Date Worst time Best time Thursday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. After 7 p.m. Friday 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before noon Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 2 p.m. Sunday Free flow expected Free flow expected Monday 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before 1 p.m.

Source: INRIX

If you’re planning on hitting the roads, according to AAA, you need to check your vehicle before you start your trip.

“AAA expects to rescue 460,000 Americans on the roadside this holiday weekend, and the top three reasons are often dead battery, flat tires and lockouts,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. You can avoid two of those three things just by a simple vehicle inspection. Now is the time to go ahead and get that done.”

AAA says the top five Independence Day travel destinations are:

Orlando Anaheim Denver Las Vegas Seattle

AAA reminds travelers that regardless of vaccination status, masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation throughout the country.