Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with Listeria, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

“The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the UDSA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found three listeriosis illnesses including one death between April 6 and June 5, 2021, linked to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. P-7089’ on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations,” the statement said.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the USDA.

Consumers and businesses or institutions that may have these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.