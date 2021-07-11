Group arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

A vehicle stands in the loading zone outside the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police said.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence.

“We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game,” the FBI said in a statement released Sunday. “We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time.”

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

No other information was released, and Denver police did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the past several days.