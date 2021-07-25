Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing revising its COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

Fauci, the nation’s top government infectious disease official, told CNN’s “State of the Union” TV show that he’s taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being “under active consideration.”

He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status. Fauci said those local rules are not incompatible with the CDC’s recommendation that the vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in public.