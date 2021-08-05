Florida, Georgia, Louisiana account for nearly 40% of US hospitalizations

Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant cuts across the country.

The number of people in the hospital in the U.S. has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has sent cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Florida accounts for 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all hospitalizations in the country.

According to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, just Florida and Texas account for more than a third of hospitalizations nationwide.

“Over the past seven days, Florida and Texas have accounted for one-third of new cases, and more than one-third of hospitalizations nationwide,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. “Seven states alone -- Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, states with some of the lowest vaccination rates -- account for about half of new cases and hospitalizations in the past week despite making up a quarter of the population.”

Florida leads the nation in the number of children and adults admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. CDC data shows at least 143 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida, while 140 are hospitalized in Texas. As for total adult COVID-19 hospitalizations, Florida leads the nation with 12,373 patients, followed by Texas with 7,727, according to the CDC data.

Louisiana and Georgia have some of the lowest vaccination rates, with 38% of their populations fully inoculated. Florida is closer to the national rate, at 49%. Most New England states are well over 60%.

Deaths per day have soared 75% in the past two weeks, climbing from an average of 244 to 426. The overall confirmed death toll stands at more than 614,000.

The task force emphasized the only way to get the numbers down is for people to get vaccinated, highlighting that in the last two weeks, Georgia has seen a 66% increase in people getting first-time shots.