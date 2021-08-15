Would you enroll your young child in a COVID-19 vaccine trial?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As children head back to classrooms across Florida and data show the number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state is as high as any other time since the pandemic began, News4Jax wants to know if parents of children who aren’t yet eligible for coronavirus vaccinations will consider putting their children in a vaccine trial.

Baptist Health said five more children with COVID-19 were admitted Saturday and one was admitted Friday. As of Sunday, according to Baptist Health, 13 COVID-19 patients were in Wolfson Children’s Hospital, five of whom were in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, said children with underlying health conditions and generally healthy children are being hospitalized.

“Many of them are generally healthy kids, but there are also kids that have underlying health conditions. Of course, they are the ones that get the sickest and have the high chance of morbidity. But there are children that are otherwise healthy also,” Rathore said.

As for the ages of the pediatric patients, doctors said they’re all ages -- from infants to teenagers.

They also said the majority of children age 12 and up in hospitals -- who are eligible to be vaccinated -- are not vaccinated.

So would you enroll your child in a COVID-19 vaccine trial?