Government hopes stories of unvaccinated COVID survivors will encourage vaccinations

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

It’s the newest effort to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government is sharing stories of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors as part of a $250 million public education campaign that the public will see on TV and on social media.

The videos feature people like Amanda who were unvaccinated.

“I was intubated and in a coma for 11 days,” Amanda says. “I was concerned about some of the side effects.”

Terrell says he was brought back to life three times during his stay in the hospital.

”I’ve been in the hospital for 76 days now, and, by the grace of God, I’m still here,” Terrell says. “They gave me a 5% chance of living. We take advantage of simple things in life like going to the bathroom and brushing your teeth. I have trouble doing all of that now.”

There is also a plea from Felicia, a health care professional.

“We are intubating people who are my age and younger, people with kids who are my kids’ age, who are never going to see their kids graduate, they’re never going to meet their grandkids, and to know they could have gotten vaccinated, and they could have made a difference,” Felicia says.

Each video shares the same ending message: get vaccinated.

The commercials are set to air nationally in areas with low vaccination rates, as well as social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, and NextDoor.