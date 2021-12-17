White House COVID-19 response team discusses new ways to keep schools open

WASHINGTON – During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, public health officials explained that the current seven-day average number of cases is about 119,500 per day.

Hospital admissions have increased 4%, and deaths have increased 8% from last week.

Dr. Rochelle F. Walensky said the omicron variant is increasing rapidly, and they expect it to become the dominant strain in the United States as it has in other countries.

“At least 39 states and over 75 countries have reported confirmed of omicron variant,” said Dr. Walensky.

Public health officials also discussed that the CDC collaborated with school districts across the country to evaluate a new strategy known as “Test to Stay.”

The new strategy allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to the virus so they don’t have to miss school.

“In the test to stay protocol there’s increase testing of close context after a covid-19 exposure and that testing needs to be at least twice during the seven-day period after exposure,” said Dr. Walensky. ”If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative, they can stay in school instead of quarantining at home.”

The CDC has released two Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports on how well Test to Stay worked in Lake County, Illinois and Los Angeles County.

“In both studies, masks were worn consistently and correctly,” said Dr. Walensky. “Close contacts of a positive case were monitored for symptoms and stayed home if they became ill and those who did not develop symptoms had regular testing.”

Dr. Walensky said vaccination is another critical piece in their prevention strategies to protect children from COVID-19.

The CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practices met to discuss new safety data following six weeks of COVID-19 vaccinations in children between the ages of 5-11.

“We now have experienced vaccinating over 20 million under the age of 17 and over five million of whom are under the age of 11,” said Dr. Walensky.

Dr. Fauci said the optimal protection is to be fully vaccinated plus a booster shot.