Expert weighs in on wars crimes investigation into attacks on civilians, hospitals in Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas. Mass murder of civilians. And most recently a Russian airstrike and a series of blasts with bombs hitting a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

A top regional police official standing in the ruins there said it is a war crime without any justification. The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began, killing 10 people. The International Criminal Court in the Hague has already started a war crimes investigation. But building a case against Russian President Vladimir Putin may take time.

“What they’re going to have to do is they’re going have to build up the evidence to a point where they can identify specific for example chains of command that would lead to Putin where they can actually then indict individuals,” said professor Gregory Gordon, a war crimes expert and member of the law faculty at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Putin would be the ultimate, but it may end up being that the proof is lower in the command chain.”

“I think it could be the biggest challenge in a case like this,” he said. “So, you what, you’ve got two elements to prosecuting war crimes. So, if it’s a war crime under Article Eight of the Rome Statute, you’ve got your list of war crime, let’s say it’s killing civilians. OK, you’ve got that crime, you’ve got evidence of that crime. Then the question is who is connected to that crime? And remember that the International Criminal Court, which is what we’ve been talking about, wants to prosecute those who are most responsible. You’ve got a couple of options. You can look at Article 25 of the statute and then you have everything from a direct principle to aiding and abetting to contribution liability, right?”

And all those have different standards, according to Gordon.

“And then you’ve got what we call command responsibility under Article 28, where you have to show superior subordinate relationship and a series of other elements,” the war crimes expert continued. “That’s probably where a lot of the action is going to be in terms of the successful prosecution, of course, will be the issue of taking Putin into custody before he could be tried.”

There are a number of challenges. Yes, there’s plenty of video showing what happened. They call this the “TikTok War” because so much of it has been documented on social media in real time, showing attacks on children’s hospitals, schools and civilians. That will certainly help prosecutors. But authenticating the attacks is another story.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, well, I saw on TikTok or I saw on Instagram or Facebook, this film or these images of these war crimes taking place.’ But when you get into court and you have to authenticate and you have to make sure that you have the proper metadata or whatever it is, that’s going to be part of that social media evidence to prove that it’s that it’s been sufficiently verified,” said Gordon. “Remember the prosecution has to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“The other thing that I would point out is that often the social media evidence is only going to be good insofar as it corroborates harder evidence,” said Gordon. “Testimony or documents or even satellite intercepts that come from other sources. So all of that will kind of work together, I think, and there will be a case built on the combination of those layers of evidence.”

Then, Gordon says, there’s the issue of taking Putin into custody before he could be tried.

“Right, and I mean, short of regime change, I think that’s going to be really difficult,” Gordon emphasized. “Right now, he’s pretty, I think, well protected by the layers of his political machine, his military, but you might have people on the ground. For example, commanders or even lower-level soldiers who are captured in Ukraine and you might be able to start there and then eventually build your way up. Often these cases work with lower-level prosecutions and then you get evidence and you work your way up towards the top of the chain of command.”

Many world leaders say there is little doubt these are indeed war crimes. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike “final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.” Whether they will be prosecuted as such and who may be held accountable remains to be seen.