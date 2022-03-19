Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew rescued a man who capsized his boat on Friday.

The Coast Guard on Friday rescued a 48-year-old man after his 17-foot vessel capsized 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, officials said.

A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boat crew pulled the man from the water and brought him back to the station.

An emergency position indicating radio beacon alert notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders at 11 p.m. that an SOS message was sent from the man’s EPIRB with his location.

“This case demonstrates how a registered EPIRB is a lifesaving piece of equipment,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Dautzenburg, Station Ponce de Leon. “It’s important for mariners to keep their life-saving equipment in good working order because it will save a life.”

No medical concerns were reported.

A safety information broadcast is being transmitted to notify boaters about the capsized vessel posing a hazard to navigation.