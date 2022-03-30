White House launches COVID website for 1-stop info

President Joe Biden reacts after receiving his second COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve Wednesday to get a second booster shot.

Also on Wednesday, the White House rolled out a new website -- COVID.gov -- that’s designed to be a one-stop website to help people in the United States access masks and COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live and guidance on travel rules.

Biden also made another plea to Congress for at least another $22 million in COVID-19 relief money, saying, without it, free treatments will run out by fall and testing will run out by June.

“Just as we reached the critical turning point in this fight, Congress has to approve the funding needed to continue this fight,” Biden said.

Ad

This could also have an impact on future vaccines.

“We have enough supply to give away shots to those newly eligible individuals, but if Congress fails to act. we won’t have enough shots this fall to make sure the shots are free and easily accessible for all Americans,” Biden said.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for a fourth shot for anyone 50 and older, who can get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination.

If additional age groups were recommended to get a second booster, then there would not be enough without more funding.

“We leave ourselves vulnerable if another virus hits,” Biden said.

But whether a second booster dose is needed is still up for discussion. The CDC and FDA only cited three studies in their recommendations for the additional shot, two of which had less than 200 participants. But all the studies showed higher levels of protection after a shot and no additional side effects.

Ad

Still, only about one-third of Americans over age 65 and more than half of all adults have yet to receive their first booster shot -- which has many wondering if people will rush out to get another.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.