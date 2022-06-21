89º

Free meals are available to children in Florida while schools are closed for the summer. Here’s how to find a site near you

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break.

The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for those age 18 and younger.

Summer BreakSpot says no application is necessary -- just show up to one of the thousands of meal sites across Florida. The locations include places like parks, libraries and churches.

To find a site near you, click here.

