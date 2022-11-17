When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions.

One question is when to start thawing your turkey.

Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.

It doesn’t hurt to get ahead. You can start thawing your bird now. A fully thawed turkey can stay in the refrigerator for up to four days before cooking.

It’s best to thaw it breast-side down and put it in a pan to catch the juices.

If you are still not sure what size to buy, here is a good rule of thumb: You typically want 2 pounds per adult and 1 pound per child.

There is also a really helpful calculator on Butterball’s website. It will tell you exactly what size bird you’ll need and how much stuffing. You can even account for leftovers and how much you typically eat.

The steps you can take to make sure your meal comes together without any 'fowls.'

Be sure to tune into “The Morning Show” on Friday. We’ll walk you through the steps to take before and after your Thanksgiving meal to avoid making the whole family sick. And on Monday, we’ll show you a tactic to help you thaw your turkey in a pinch. That’s all in the 8 o’clock hour of “The Morning Show.”