In Spring 2023, Duval County voters will be going back to the polls for city-wide elections to elect a new mayor, city council members and other city officials, including another race for sheriff - this time, for a full four-year term.

The first election is held with a single ballot for all voters within each electoral district, regardless of political party affiliation. Candidates appear on the ballot with party labels and campaign as party candidates. Any candidate winning a majority of votes in the first election is elected; if no candidate for a position wins a majority, then the general election serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

Dates

First Election: March 21, 2023

General Election: May 16, 2023

On the Ballot

Mayor

Sheriff

City Council

Supervisor of Elections

Tax Collector

Property Appraiser

We want to know what our Jacksonville Insiders believe are the top issues facing our city. We will use the responses to shape the questionnaire we send to candidates for our Voters Guide which will be on News4JAX.com ahead of the election.

Please take our Insider 2023 Jacksonville Elections Survey below.

Tell us what your top three issues are by choosing one issue from each of the dropdown menus.