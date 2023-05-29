National Alligator Day: Never do this if you come face-to-face with an alligator

What to do if you run into a gator.

NOTE: This story and video were originally posted in 2019. It has been updated to educate individuals on National Alligator Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is National Alligator Day!

The day was established by Wild Florida Safari Park to raise awareness of the importance of alligators to Florida’s ecosystem, as well as educate the public on all things gators, according to National Today.

Alligators are in all 67 counties, but would you know what to do if you found one near your house?

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, gators are typically more visible and active during the spring and summer months because their metabolism picks up.

However, FWC said it is rare for them to cause serious injuries.

If you do encounter an alligator, you should never feed it. It is not only dangerous but also illegal.

FWC reminds people to keep a safe distance from the edge of the water and make sure all pets are on a leash.

You should also only swim during daylight hours and in designated swim areas.

If you think an alligator poses a threat to you, your family, your pet or your property, FWC does have a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program. If you have a concern, you can call the hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR or 866-392-4286. A trapper will be sent to take care of the issue. To learn more, click here.

