21-year-old pedestrian hit by truck

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in Putnam County.

Troopers say Kaleb Michael Goss of Palatka was walking along Silver Lake Drive at Boone Avenue when a truck traveling the same direction hit him. Goss was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The 18-year-old driver is cooperating with police and currently does not face any charges.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the car were hurt.

