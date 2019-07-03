22 men jailed, accused of soliciting online for sex with teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sting where undercover officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and other agencies posed online as 13- to 15-year-olds has resulted in the arrest of 22 men, police announced Wednesday.

The men, ages 19 to 49, came from as far north as Yulee and as far south as Orlando expecting to meet the teenagers for sex, officials said. When the men arrived, they were arrested on a variety of felonies, including soliciting minors for sex

Among those arrested was a security guard, two employees of car dealerships, a brewery worker, a student and other at least one who was unemployed. Eighteen of those arrested were in Jacksonville and were booked into the Duval County jail:

Brian Leverett , 46, of Jacksonville

Phillp Polito, 31, of Atlantic Beach

Jose Juan Rivera, 20, of Jacksonville

Kasun Kamal Senanayke, 23, of Jacksonville

Alan Hernandez, 21, of Jacksonville

Bradley Robert Sanford, 31, of Hawthorne

Ronald Darryl Wilkerson, 26, of Orlando

Jacob Rilea Futch, 22, of Jacksonville

Kirk Bradley Elmore, 45, of Yulee

Jeremy Wayne Leggett, 31, of Jacksonville

Jahi Shamel Leung, 34, of Sanford

Romel On’Dre Kelly, of Jacksonville

Samuel Patrick Koran, 25, of Jacksonville

The contacts were made between June 19-24 in what the JSO called Operation Safe Summer.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, who worked as a sex-crimes investigator for part of his law enforcement career, says the reason we hear about these online sex solicitation busts every once in a while is so law enforcement can catch people by surprise.

"They can only catch so many people at one time before word gets out there’s a sting going on. They have to shut this operation down for a little while and then bring it back up," Jefferson said.

This article will be updated with more details throughout the day, with live reports on News4Jax at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.