25 constitutional proposals move forward

After three days of floor debate, the state Constitution Revision Commission ended its initial session Wednesday, approving 25 proposals that could be on the November general-election ballot.

The proposed changes to the state Constitution now move to the commission’s Style and Drafting Committee, which has the power to amend and group the proposals before they return to the panel for a final vote in April.

Eleven measures either never received a vote in the preliminary review by the commission or were rejected in floor votes during this week’s three-day session.

Among the proposals still under consideration are:

An off-shore oil drilling ban (Proposal 91)

An ethics package (P39)

A ban on greyhound racing (P67)

Survivor benefits for law enforcement and military members (P49)

Victims’ rights (P96)

A workplace ban on vaping (P33)

School board term limits (P43).

The Style and Drafting Committee will begin reviewing the measures in meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The Constitution Revision Commission, which meets every 20 years, has the unique power to place proposals directly on the November general-election ballot, where they must receive support from at least 60 percent of the voters.

News Service of Florida