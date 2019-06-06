25% of Americans worry about money, new poll

Nearly 25 percent of Americans say they have major money worries, according to a new Gallup poll. But most people said they are optimistic about their finances.

At the beginning of 2019, 69 percent of people said they thought they'd be better off financially this year. 56 percent of those surveyed said their financial situation was good or excellent. About 30 percent said their situation was fair and 15 percent said poor.

The survey found that most participants felt a lot better about their financial situations than in recent years. Better money management, saving, economic growth and low unemployment are credited for the increased positivity.

