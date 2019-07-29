28 percent of delivery drivers have eaten some of your food, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your delivery driver may be helping eat the meal you just paid for.

28 percent of delivery drivers have taken food from a customer's order, according to a study from US Foods.

The report studied nearly 500 deliverers.

Fifty-four percent said they were often tempted by the smell of the food they deliver.

The report asked customers would be upset if the deliverer grabbed a few fries along the way. 8.4 out of 10 people said it was "absolutely unacceptable" versus "no big deal."

17 percent of customers complained their food was not warm or fresh, and 16 percent complained their food was delivered late, the study reports.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.