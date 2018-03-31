2nd-grader says man grabbed her outside Whitehouse Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a child safety alert on Jacksonville's Westside, where a second-grader said she was grabbed by a man as she left Whitehouse Elementary School, but was able to get away.

Jacksonville police responded to the school Wednesday afternoon after dismissal.

A friend of the second-grader also saw what happened. The girls told police they were walking away from the school, near a baseball field, when a man grabbed one of them from behind.

Though she was able to escape, Marshelle Rodriguez, the 8-year-old girl's mother, told News4Jax on Friday that more needs to be done to keep students safe.

"It’s scary," Rodriguez said. "I’m beyond mad. I’m furious."

Rodriguez said she was terrified when she learned an unknown man grabbed her daughter as she left school Wednesday afternoon.

"(My worst fear) was losing my daughter," she said. "Anything could have happened to her."

Her daughter was left with scratch marks on her back after she said the man grabbed her twice.

"My friend pulled my hand, like, three or four times," the girl said. "He didn't get me."

The girl and the friend told police they were walking away from the school when the man pulled her by her backpack. Then, she said, he grabbed her again, leaving the marks on her back.

"The second time, he grabbed me with two hands," the second-grader said.

Police interviewed the two girls separately and school administrators sent out a letter to parents, letting them know what happened.

Investigators are now trying to figure out the man's identity.

"Thank God her friend was there to pull her from ... the individual," Rodriguez said. "It was the scariest day of my life, the scariest moment. And nothing is being done."

The man was described as a medium-skinned black or Hispanic man about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build and short black hair.

The girl’s mother said the school campus needs to be better secured to keep intruders out.

