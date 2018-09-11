2nd shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex in 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - For the second time in less than 24 hours the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office returned to an Arlington apartment complex to investigate a shooting.

Officers were once again dispatched to Justina Villa Apartments around 11:41 p.m. Monday where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital for critical injuries.

He's the second person who was injured in a shooting near the apartment complex.

Early Monday, another man was shot and killed outside the complex. Police say that man was shot several times.

READ MORE: Man found dead in courtyard of Justina Villa Apartments

It is unclear what lead up to both shootings or if the two are related. No suspect information is available in and police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.