2nd victim comes forward after officer accused of sex with child, records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A veteran Jacksonville police officer accused of raping a child is facing more charges after a second victim came forward, according to Duval County court records.

Officer Matthew Butler, 39, was arrested last month after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a tip he was in possession of an inappropriate photo of a young girl on a digital device.

The nine-year veteran officer was initially charged with capital sexual battery on a child under 12.

Another child has since come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, according to court records. The girl told police Butler performed a sex act on her during a sleepover.

Butler is now facing three counts of sexual battery, a child porn possession charge and a charge of lewd & lascivious molestation.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Police did not indicate Butler’s relationship to the first victim but said they were checking all of Butler’s electronic devices to see if there could be any more victims.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey said the JSO was taking the unusual step of releasing an employee's booking photo due to the nature of the crime. Ivey said the officer resigned prior to his arrest.

