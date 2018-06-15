3 arrested after inmates survive overdosing in Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after three female inmates at the Duval County jail survived overdosing on heroin, three women were charged with distributing the drugs and introducing contraband to the jail.

Monique Hibbert, 26, who is six months pregnant, is accused of illegally introducing narcotics to the jail.

According to their arrest reports, Cassandra Spencer, 32, and Carlisa Alston, 28, then got ahold of the drugs and Spencer gave them to the three women who later overdosed.

The women who overdosed were taken Tuesday to UF Health Jacksonville, where they were recovering as of Thursday evening.

Sheriff Mike Williams said his investigators are looking into how the drugs were smuggled into the jail.

News4Jax is working to learn why the three women facing charges were in the Duval County jail to begin with.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

