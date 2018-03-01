3 arrested as money, guns, drugs seized

PALM COAST, Fla. - While executing a search warrant at a home in Palm Coast on Feb. 1, the Flagler County Sheriff's Special Investigations Unit recovered 12 firearms, approximately 8 ounces of cannabis and a total of $8,433 in cash in an operation that led to three arrests.

Morgan Michael Byrnes, 27, and Shawn Timothy Byrnes, 63, were arrested at the residence on Fairston Lane.

That was just the start of the seizures.

The investigation led to the discovery of Felix Vega, 20, an associate of Morgan Byrnes, deputies said.

Vega was suspected of being a co-conspirator with Morgan Byrnes in what police called a lucrative cannabis distribution ring. After a second search warrant was secured, detectives went to Vega's residence at 196 Pine Grove Drive and found 5.3 pounds of cannabis and 1.5 pounds of THC hash oil, a highly concentrated form of THC. A total of $46,222 in cash was seized under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

Morgan Byrnes was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Byrnes was charged with possession of THC oil, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vega was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"“Our SIU detectives did a great job connecting these two poison peddlers and taking them both into

custody and out of our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We have knowledge of previous violent

crimes in Flagler County surrounding marijuana sales to include home invasions and attempted murder.

I’ve instructed our SIU team to go after these drug dealers and get them off the streets of Flagler County before further violence occurs, and that is what they are doing.”

