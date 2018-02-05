3 arrested in Brunswick apartment shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Three individuals were arrested and charged after a shooting Saturday night in Brunswick.

Terry Lee Cason, 31, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct while Brandon Tyrus Brinson, 28, and Misty McDaniel, 37, were charged with possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

The shooting occurred at the Camelia Apartments at 5800 Altama Ave. Ashley Jacobs, 32, was shot once in the chest, police said. She was taken by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville in critical condition. On Monday morning, she was listed in serious-but-stable condition.

Individuals with information are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team at 912-554-7550.

