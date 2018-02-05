3 arrested in string of Riverside car burglaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police arrested three men after a string of weekend car burglaries in Riverside.

According to officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, De'onte Faire, 20, Lloyd Hayes, 19, and Dewayne Randall, were charged with multiple counts of auto burglary and resisting police. Randall was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He was apprehended by a K-9 unit and was found to have a 9mm handgun in his backpack and a large amount of loose change. The handgun had been stolen from a truck on St. Johns Ave., police said.

Early on Saturday, multiple vehicles in the Riverside area were reported as having been burglarized. One resident gave a description of three suspects. Officers spotted the three suspects on Bayard Place off St. Johns Ave. when officers spotted the suspects breaking into a vehicle, JSO officials said.

According to police, officers confronted the suspects and they all ran and Faire was captured quickly after a foot pursuit. Randall was seen running toward Riverside ave. and was captured with the assistance of a JSO K-9. He was absentee booked into jail and admitted to the hospital, police said.

After a lengthy search, Harris, who kept running from police through residential yards, was eventually tracked down and arrested near the St. Johns River on Vernon Terrance, JSO officials said.

